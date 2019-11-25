News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

india

3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police

Three men, believed to be inspired by the Islamic State, have been arrested by the Delhi Police for planning terror attacks in the national capital.

In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs

Protests by the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a government in Maharashtra rocked both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Devendra Fadnavis gets down to work, his first sign of 2nd term is on a cheque

Devendra Fadnavis, whose government is fighting a challenge over his swearing in from Sena-NCP-Cong-combine, got busy with work in his second stint as chief minister of Maharashtra by signing his first cheque for a relief fund.

‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution

The Supreme Court, which had ordered a complete ban on stubble burning in states around Delhi, on Monday lashed out at the Centre and the states for their failure to do anything to improve the quality of air in national capital Delhi.

Virat Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ during conditioning drill

One of the biggest reasons behind the dominant run of this Indian team has been the fitness levels of the players. There is little doubt that under Virat Kohli, this side places tremendous importance to keeping fit and always pushing their limits.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli defends Thalaivi first look after meme fest: ‘Anyone with eyes can see the brilliance’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has slammed critics who’ve been ridiculing Kangana’s first look as the late J Jayalalithaa, whom she will play in an upcoming biopic titled Thalaivi. The first look teaser of the film was released online over the weekend, attracting widespread criticism for Kangana’s appearance.

Questioning a professor’s religion | Opinion

Sharing his thoughts on India’s famed syncretic culture, internationally acclaimed poet, Munawwar Rana, while talking to Hindustan Times recently recalled how “several Hindu students belonging to the lower castes used to study in a Rae Bareli madarsa, Alamgiri Masjid, in the 1950s as they often failed to get admission in mainstream schools. Hindi was taught as ‘Aa’ (the Hindi alphabet) se Allah and ‘Ra’ se Ram.”

