e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zameel (in white tshirt), Muquadir (middle), Ranjeet Ali (in blue tshirt) (Photo: Delhi Police)
Zameel (in white tshirt), Muquadir (middle), Ranjeet Ali (in blue tshirt) (Photo: Delhi Police)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police

Three men, believed to be inspired by the Islamic State, have been arrested by the Delhi Police for planning terror attacks in the national capital.

Read here

In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs

Protests by the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a government in Maharashtra rocked both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Read here

Devendra Fadnavis gets down to work, his first sign of 2nd term is on a cheque

Devendra Fadnavis, whose government is fighting a challenge over his swearing in from Sena-NCP-Cong-combine, got busy with work in his second stint as chief minister of Maharashtra by signing his first cheque for a relief fund.

Read here

‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution

The Supreme Court, which had ordered a complete ban on stubble burning in states around Delhi, on Monday lashed out at the Centre and the states for their failure to do anything to improve the quality of air in national capital Delhi.

Read here

Virat Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ during conditioning drill

One of the biggest reasons behind the dominant run of this Indian team has been the fitness levels of the players. There is little doubt that under Virat Kohli, this side places tremendous importance to keeping fit and always pushing their limits.

Read more

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli defends Thalaivi first look after meme fest: ‘Anyone with eyes can see the brilliance’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has slammed critics who’ve been ridiculing Kangana’s first look as the late J Jayalalithaa, whom she will play in an upcoming biopic titled Thalaivi. The first look teaser of the film was released online over the weekend, attracting widespread criticism for Kangana’s appearance.

Read more

Questioning a professor’s religion | Opinion

Sharing his thoughts on India’s famed syncretic culture, internationally acclaimed poet, Munawwar Rana, while talking to Hindustan Times recently recalled how “several Hindu students belonging to the lower castes used to study in a Rae Bareli madarsa, Alamgiri Masjid, in the 1950s as they often failed to get admission in mainstream schools. Hindi was taught as ‘Aa’ (the Hindi alphabet) se Allah and ‘Ra’ se Ram.”

Read here

tags
top news
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News