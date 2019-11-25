3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:46 IST

Three men, believed to be inspired by the Islamic State, have been arrested by the Delhi Police for planning terror attacks in the national capital.

The arrested have been identified as Ranjeet Ali, Muquadir and Zameel, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been recovered from the three men who were arrested after a joint operation by the Delhi Police with Assam Police.

Police said they were planning to carry out blasts at the ongoing Ras mela in Goalpara, Assam. Goalpara is situated around 150 km to the west of state capital Guwahati.

According to DCP Kushwah, Delhi was next on their target after the blasts in Assam. They planned to carry out the explosions at crowded areas in the capital.