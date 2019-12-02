News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi

The government will throw out all infiltrators from the country before 2024, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday in Jharkhand ahead of a debate in Parliament on a bill that to fast-track grant of Indian citizenship to members of religious minorities from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Read more

Women were there, but not in cockpit, says first naval pilot Shivangi

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi on Monday became the first women pilot in the Indian Navy as she joined operational duties at the naval base in Kerala’s Kochi. Read more

Reply within 7 seconds, 100% safety: Bengaluru Police chief assures after Hyderabad vet’s rape, murder

As protests and outrage against the rape and murder of the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian last week spilt over to the streets, the chief of Bengaluru Police has assured residents of their safety. Read more

‘Ignorance and laziness won’: Apostrophe society shuts down after 18 years

Many ignore the incorrect use of the apostrophe, but it irritates some enough to focus their energies on encouraging people to use it correctly – a former British journalist did just that, but when 18 years of exertions proved futile, he has put a full stop. Read more

Planning to pop the question? Here are tips to make it a memorable experience for your special someone

Marriages are not just about finding perfect, flawless partners who check all the boxes on the physical attractiveness and financial prospects fronts but also the ones who prove to have a kind heart. Read more

Vikramaditya Motwane, Sona Mohapatra slam Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s tweet: ‘Stop glorifying violence against women’

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and singer Sona Mohapatra have criticised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s recent tweet, in which the Kabir Singh filmmaker had called for brutal punishment to tackle violence against women. Read more

0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler Anjali Chand rewrites history books with record-breaking spell against Maldives

Nepal facing Maldives in a cricket match is not big news in the sporting world. But bowler Anjali Chand made sure that she grabs all the headlines after a stupendous effort against the island nation of Maldives. Read more