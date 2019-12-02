e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Indian Navy gets its first woman pilot in Sub-lieutenant Shivangi

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi today became the first naval women pilot as she joined operational duties in Kochi naval base. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy.

kerala Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kochi (Kerala)
Sub Lieutenant Shivangi became the first naval women pilot as she joined operational duties in Kochi naval base on Monday. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy(ANI PHOTO)
Sub Lieutenant Shivangi became the first naval women pilot as she joined operational duties in Kochi naval base on Monday. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy(ANI PHOTO)
         

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi, who on Monday became the first naval woman pilot for the Indian Navy, on Monday, expressed happiness at her feat saying she has been craving for it for a long time.

“It’s a proud feeling for me, my parents and it’s a different feeling. I have been craving for this since a very long time and finally, it is here, I cannot express it...it’s a great feeling. I am looking forward to complete my third stage of training,” she said while speaking to reporters after joining her operational duties at Kochi naval base.

“Women were always there in the Navy. They were not in the cockpit. Observers were there. This is something different...woman in the cockpit for the first time. It will create more opportunity for other women who want to join Defence...maybe they will start going for choppers and fighters,” she added.

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi today became the first naval women pilot as she joined operational duties in Kochi naval base. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy.

Shivangi was born in the city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

In August, Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander S Dhami has become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase.Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer.

tags
top news
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
In Supreme Court, Centre’s push to review exclusion of SC, ST creamy layer
In Supreme Court, Centre’s push to review exclusion of SC, ST creamy layer
Salaries in India likely to rise by 9.2% in 2020, highest in Asia: Report
Salaries in India likely to rise by 9.2% in 2020, highest in Asia: Report
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
Ride high, ride strong: Harley-Davidson opens its first showroom in J&K
Ride high, ride strong: Harley-Davidson opens its first showroom in J&K
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News