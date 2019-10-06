News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Rajnath Singh to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris and all the latest news at this hour

india

Ahead of first Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath Singh to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is set to fly to France to receive the first batch of Rafale jets, will perform the ‘shastra pooja (worship of weapons)’ in Paris. The day also coincides with Dussehra celebrations in India. According to Hindu tradition, warriors perform pooja of their arms and weapons.

‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hugged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she called on her on Sunday, prompting the latter to describe the hug as “overdue”. The meeting lasted around half-an-hour with the Congress leaders discussing issues concerning the two countries.

Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row

Cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for the construction of a car shed is “inevitable”, the chief of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Ashwini Bhide, who is facing flak over the issue, said on Sunday.

2 pilots killed after trainer aircraft crashes at Vikarabad district in Telangana

Two pilots were killed when a trainer aircraft crashed in Vikarabad district near Hyderabad on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred in the afternoon when aircraft crashed during a training sortie in the cotton fields at Sultanpur village, about 100 km from Hyderabad.

Nusrat Jahan, TMC MP, dances as husband plays ‘dhaak’ on Durga Ashtami

Popular Bengali film actor and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday seen participating in the festivities on Durga Ashtami in Kolkata. Dressed in a red sari, Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing with a group of women at the Suruchi Sangha Pandal as her husband Nikhil Jain played the ‘dhaak’ or a traditional Bengali dhol.

Balakot airstrike is the theme for this Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

The airstrike by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Pakistan’s Balakot with models of defence personnel, terrorists and an aircraft hovering over them is the theme of the marquee of this Durga Puja committee in Kolkata. The Young Boys Club Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee in central Kolkata has recreated the IAF’s February airstrike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with clay models and digital projection on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Meet the man who is turning your favourite books into movies

The world of books-to-film agenting has seen a solid push. One of the companies leading this movement is The Story Ink, India’s first story company, as its founder Sidharth Jain calls it. Previously, Jain had founded iRock Films, a content development and a film production company, after which he had a two-year stint heading original content, licensing and acquisitions at Hotstar. Then in 2018 Jain started The Story Ink.

Updated World Test Championship points table after dominant India crush South Africa

Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, led the charge on day 5 as the hosts trampled South Africa by 203 runs after lunch on the final day. While Shami ended with 5 wickets, Jadeja broke the back of the visitors by picking up 3 wickets in one over.

