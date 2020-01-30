News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: At all party meeting, Akali Dal changes its stand on citizenship law again and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 17:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At all party meeting, Akali Dal changes its stand on citizenship law again

A leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has been uncomfortable about the contentious citizenship law, on Thursday asked the BJP government not to pass legislation that divides people. Lawmakers should not pass legislation which will hurt citizens and the minorities, Akali Dal leader Sardar Balwinder Singh Bunder told an all party meeting on Thursday. Read more

Chinese doctor warned on Jan 1 about ‘SARS-like virus’ in Wuhan

It’s rare for China’s top court to use strong language against the country’s police force. So, it was surprising when the Supreme People’s Court hauled up the Wuhan police for detaining and questioning a group of eight persons for sharing posts on social media about a “SARS-like” fever spreading in the city on January 1. Read more

Taapsee Pannu says rejecting a film opposite a big star can be ‘unsafe’. This is why

Taapsee Pannu said that it can be “unsafe” to turn down a film with a big star. She made the revelation on the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want. During the episode, Kareena decided to have a little fun by presenting Taapsee with a series of scenarios, and she had to respond with ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe’. Read more

India vs New Zealand: India predicted XI - Virat Kohli to test bench strength in 4th T20I at Wellington

With the series already in their pocket courtesy Mohammed Shami’s last over and Rohit Sharma’s twin sixes in the Super Over, India are more or less certain to test their bench strength in the remaining two T20Is. Virat Kohli had made it clear after winning the 3rd T20I at Hamilton. Read more

Meet the Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage

While working for various high luxury brands, Swiss designer Mariel Manuel continued to develop her own ideas by the side, which, although not profitable, helped her in continuously channelling her creativity. So eight years after working for different high-end fashion brands, Manuel decided to quit working full time and instead consult for selected brands. Read more

New Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 54.94 lakh

Land Rover on Thursday officially launched the 2020 edition of Range Rover Evoque in India with prices starting at Rs 54.94 (ex showroom). The SUV comes in two variants and with two engine options to choose from. Read more

GATE 2020: Last minute preparation tips for exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most crucial entrance examinations for engineering and science graduates in the country. Through GATE, students can get admitted in post graduate courses at eminent institutes like Indian Institutes of Technogy (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Students opting for PhD or MTech also need to clear this exam. Read more