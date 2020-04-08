News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: FATF’s review meet for Pak postponed due to Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FATF’s review meeting for Pakistan postponed due to Covid-19 crisis: Report

Pakistan has received an unexpected reprieve in meeting a deadline set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing as a key review meeting scheduled for June has been put off because of the Covid-19 crisis.

PM Modi said pre-corona and post-corona life won’t be same, says BJD MP

Prime minister Narendra Modi told the Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties on Wednesday that people's lives after the coronavirus outbreak was set to change and it won't be any similar to the life enjoyed before the pandemic took a firm grip on the world including India, said a senior leader from the Biju Janta Dal.

Covid-19: Mumbai civic body makes wearing masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for people stepping out of their homes to wear masks to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Wuhan lifts 11-week lockdown as China records rise in imported Covid-19 cases

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged December, ended its 11-week lockdown on Wednesday but restrictions on the movement of people were put in place in a northeastern province amid fears of a new wave of infection triggered by imported Covid-19 cases.

He’ll get answer about pace: Shoaib Akhtar proposes duel between his son and Mohammad Kaif’s son

Reacting to Mohammad Kaif's tweet on his son's reaction of 'hitting Shoaib Akhtar must be easy', the Rawalpindi Express invited the former India middle order batsman for a duel with his son Mikael.

After his two daughters, Bollywood producer Karim Morani also tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, his two daughters Zoa and Shaza had also tested positive for the disease.

WhatsApp’s new limit on chat forwards: Important things you need to know

WhatsApp has limited the forwarding of frequently forwarded messages to one chat a time in attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19 misinformation. Messages that are frequently forwarded are highlighted by WhatsApp with a label.

The Taste with Vir: We’ll have to extend the lockdown

The government has made no official announcement about the end of the lockdown but I don't know a single person who believes that it will end on schedule. The most we can expect are staggered and perhaps region-based withdrawals of the restrictions.

Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels