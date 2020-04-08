Wuhan lifts 11-week lockdown as China records rise in imported Covid-19 cases

world

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:22 IST

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged December, ended its 11-week lockdown on Wednesday but restrictions on the movement of people were put in place in a northeastern province amid fears of a new wave of infection triggered by imported Covid-19 cases.

China on Wednesday reported 62 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 59 of which were imported, a sharp rise from 32 a day before.

More than 1,000 imported cases have been reported in China so far; the overall figures now stand at 81,.802 infected and 3,333 deaths.

The northeastern Heilongjiang province, bordering Russia, registered a daily high of 25 new imported cases among Chinese travellers returning to China.

Suifenhe city in Heilongjiang restricted the movement of its citizens on Wednesday in a similar fashion to that of Wuhan; residents must stay in residential compounds and one person from a family can leave once every three days to buy necessities and must return on the same day, state-run CCTV reported.

“In Jiaozhou City in the eastern province of Shandong the risk level had risen from low to medium, according to a post on an official website, but it gave no further details,” news agency, Reuters reported.

In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China, the city borders were opened for the first time since January 23, when it was put under a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Official news agency, Xinhua, reported that more than 55,000 passengers are expected to leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday, and about 40 percent of them are going to the Pearl River Delta Region in southern China.

A total of 276 passenger trains will leave Wuhan for Shanghai, Shenzhen and other cities.

The city of 11 million had accounted for a vast majority of Covid-19 cases in China with more than 50,000 infected and 2,572 killed.

Health and transport authorities now require passengers to present health codes and have their temperatures checked when entering train and bus stations.