e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Wuhan lifts 11-week lockdown as China records rise in imported Covid-19 cases

Wuhan lifts 11-week lockdown as China records rise in imported Covid-19 cases

In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China, the city borders were opened for the first time since January 23, when it was put under a lockdown to contain the spread of the coroanavirus.

world Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:22 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
People wearing protective clothing and masks arrive at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, to board one of the first trains leaving the city in China's central Hubei province early on April 8, 2020. -Chinese authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel from the city where the global pandemic first emerged.
People wearing protective clothing and masks arrive at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, to board one of the first trains leaving the city in China's central Hubei province early on April 8, 2020. -Chinese authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel from the city where the global pandemic first emerged. (AFP)
         

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged December, ended its 11-week lockdown on Wednesday but restrictions on the movement of people were put in place in a northeastern province amid fears of a new wave of infection triggered by imported Covid-19 cases.

China on Wednesday reported 62 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 59 of which were imported, a sharp rise from 32 a day before.

More than 1,000 imported cases have been reported in China so far; the overall figures now stand at 81,.802 infected and 3,333 deaths.

The northeastern Heilongjiang province, bordering Russia, registered a daily high of 25 new imported cases among Chinese travellers returning to China.

Suifenhe city in Heilongjiang restricted the movement of its citizens on Wednesday in a similar fashion to that of Wuhan; residents must stay in residential compounds and one person from a family can leave once every three days to buy necessities and must return on the same day, state-run CCTV reported.

“In Jiaozhou City in the eastern province of Shandong the risk level had risen from low to medium, according to a post on an official website, but it gave no further details,” news agency, Reuters reported.

In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China, the city borders were opened for the first time since January 23, when it was put under a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Official news agency, Xinhua, reported that more than 55,000 passengers are expected to leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday, and about 40 percent of them are going to the Pearl River Delta Region in southern China.

A total of 276 passenger trains will leave Wuhan for Shanghai, Shenzhen and other cities.

The city of 11 million had accounted for a vast majority of Covid-19 cases in China with more than 50,000 infected and 2,572 killed.

Health and transport authorities now require passengers to present health codes and have their temperatures checked when entering train and bus stations.

tags
top news
‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting
‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Coronavirus live: PM to hold second round of meeting with CMs on April 11
Coronavirus live: PM to hold second round of meeting with CMs on April 11
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news