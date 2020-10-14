News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: IMD’s air quality models capture spike in air pollution in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi

The air quality forecast models for Delhi and the rest of India have improved according to India Meteorological Department, which will lead to better forecasts this year and identification of air pollution hot spots. Read more here.

Covid-19 tests in India cross 9 crore: Health Ministry

The total number of tests for detection of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed nine crore in India, while the cumulative positivity rate is 8.04% and is on a continuous decline, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. Read more here.

IPL 2020: ‘The wait is over,’ Chris Gayle set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kings XI Punjab are set to receive a massive boost ahead of their next match in the IPL 2020, and that goes by the name of Chris Gayle, who has dropped a big hint that he will play his team’s next match, against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Gayle, who is yet to play a game this year, was hit by a stomach bug due to which he had to spend a few days in the hospital. But the ‘Universe Boss’ is back and his return couldn’t come at a better time for a struggling KXIP. Read more here.

Mercedes-Benz India back to pre-Covid levels after strong Q3 sales showing

Mercedes-Benz India has reported a shift to top gear on the back of a strong Q3 sales performance here which has helped it reach pre-Covid levels. Buoyed by positive demand which is also helped by the upcoming festive season, Mercedes on Wednesday informed it has scripted a V-shaped recovery of sales. Read more here.

DUET UG Results 2020: NTA declares Delhi University entrance exam results, here’s direct link

DUET UG Results 2020:The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) undergraduate result 2020 on its official website at nta.ac.in. The DUET-UG 2020 was conducted from September 6 to 11.Candidates who have taken the examination can download their scorecard online. Read more here.

Hrithik Roshan pens encouraging note for specially-abled people ahead of White Cane Safety Day 2020

To help the visually impaired and the specially-abled community, Udan Foundation held a fundraiser event ahead of the White Cane Safety Day 2020 on October 15 and their campaign was backed by Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan. Penning words of encouragement, Hrithik shared a video by Udan that raises awareness and works towards the welfare of the specially-abled people. Read more here.

VIRAL: Anand Mahindra shares ‘off-road’ application of Bolero. It involves books

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a hit among his followers. From asking people to caption quirky pictures to sharing inspiring stories, his varied tweets never fail to create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest tweet involving a Bolero, a vehicle designed by his company, and its ’noble off-road’ application. Read more here.