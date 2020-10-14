e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi

IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi

A very high-resolution city scale model has been operationalised for Delhi to identify air pollution hot spots and street-level pollution

delhi Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:13 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An image showing SO2 concentration in Delhi.
An image showing SO2 concentration in Delhi.(Sourced)
         

The air quality forecast models for Delhi and the rest of India have improved according to India Meteorological Department, which will lead to better forecasts this year and identification of air pollution hot spots.

The October 15 forecast for India shows PM 2.5 concentrations ranging from 100 to 200 micrograms per cubic metre. The 24-hour safe standard for PM 2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

When it comes to PM 2.5 concentrations in Delhi, the entire city seems to be impacted by concentrations of over 200 micrograms per cubic metre as per IMD’s ENFUSER model.

Also Read: AQI enters red zone, all eyes on farm fires

The air quality forecast model system for integrated modelling of atmospheric composition (SILAM) for India has been improved by implementing global emission inventories for coarse and fine particulate matter at 10 km resolution. “Earlier we had 50 km resolution. Plus, we have also added land cover and land-use data to obtain a better forecast,” explained Vijay Soni, a scientist at the air pollution division of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A very high-resolution city scale model has been operationalised for Delhi to identify air pollution hot spots and street-level pollution. The model utilises air quality observations, road network, building, land use information, high resolution satellite maps, population data etc to generate forecasts. The results are being evaluated to capture pollution hot spots in Delhi, Soni said.

PM2.5 concentration in the country.
PM2.5 concentration in the country. ( Sourced )

Now the air quality warning system will also provide forecasts for Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi at 2 km resolution. “For the Delhi model, we are using real time air quality data from ground monitors, traffic congestion data, road network data, etc. to identify hot spots. We will be able to share this information on our bulletins also,” he added.

tags
top news
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In