News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: In Union Budget 2020, Centre slashes MGNREGS fund by Rs 9,000 crore and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union Budget 2020: Centre slashes MGNREGS fund by Rs 9,000 crore

The government has slashed funds for India’s flagship rural job guarantee programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), by Rs 9,500 crore when rural economy has been feeling the heat over stagnant wages and high food inflation.

Read more.

‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget

Congress leader P Chidambaram trashed the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. “I am at a loss to understand what was the message intended to be conveyed by Budget 2020. I am also not able to recall any memorable idea, or statement, in the speech,” Chidamabaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Read more.

Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier

You will have to pay more for several items, including imported medical equipment, cigarettes and tobacco products among others after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a raise in tax in the Union Budget 2020. Here’s a look at the things you will have to pay more and those whose prices will drop.

Read more.

6 Indians stopped from taking Air India’s Wuhan evacuation flight stare at uncertain future

At least six Indians are staring at an uncertain future after Chinese authorities stopped them from boarding the special Air India flight, which flew out of coronavirus-struck Wuhan city early on Saturday with 324 of their compatriots on board.

Read more.

Tihar Jail to ask court for execution date for 2012 Delhi rape convicts

A day after a Delhi court stayed the black warrant for the execution of four death row convicts for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic in December 2012, Tihar jail authorities have decided to approach Patiala House Court for fixing date of execution of the four men, officials said Saturday according to PTI.

Read more.

Anushka Sharma on taking a break: ‘I was on auto pilot, it got exhausting, I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy’

Anushka Sharma has stayed away from the big screen ever since she was seen in 2018 film Zero but claims she has been working in a different capacity to build a life for herself, away from the camera. The actor features on the cover of Grazia magazine’s February issue and has opened up about her personal life and choices in the edition.

Read more.

‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector

In a significant clarification with regards to next chairman of selectors, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told Hindustan Times that in a committee of five, the most capped Test cricketer, and not the earliest to have played for India, would be the chairman.

Read more.

Budget 2020: Finance minister proposes scheme to boost mobile phone, semiconductor manufacturing

Announcing the Union Budget for 2020-2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a scheme to encourage mobile phones manufacturing, semiconductor packaging and electronic equipment is in the pipeline.

Read more.