Home / India News / Tihar Jail to ask court for execution date for 2012 Delhi rape convicts

Tihar Jail to ask court for execution date for 2012 Delhi rape convicts

The judge who stayed the execution of the four men on Friday, did not issue a fresh warrant for their execution.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The four death row convicts.
The four death row convicts.(File photo)
         

A day after a Delhi court stayed the black warrant for the execution of four death row convicts for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic in December 2012, Tihar jail authorities have decided to approach Patiala House Court for fixing date of execution of the four men, officials said Saturday according to PTI.

On Friday, the judge did not issue a fresh warrant for their execution.

Meanwhile, Akshay Thakur, one of the four convicts in the gang rape and murder case, filed a mercy plea on Saturday, jail officials said.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of another accused, Vinay Sharma

Akshay, Vinay and two other men - Mukesh Singh (32) and Pawan Kumar Gupta (25) were sentenced to death by a fast-track court within a year of the 2012 rape and murder of the woman.

On January 7, a Delhi court first issued the death warrant for the hanging of the four men at the Tihar jail complex on January 22 at 7 am. The date was later changed to February 1 over a legal technicality that calls for a 14-day gap between rejection of a mercy plea and the execution.

The delay in the execution of the rapists has disheartened the mother of the victim. Shocked after their execution was stayed on Friday, she said that the lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh, had thrown a challenge to her saying the convicts will never be executed.

The hangman Sindhi Ram, also known as Pawan Jallad, from the Uttar Pradesh prisons department, tasked with executing the four convicts of the December 2012 gang-rape case had arrived at Tihar jail on Thursday from Meerut.

