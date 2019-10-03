e-paper
Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Chidambaram to get home cooked food in Tihar and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted an invitation from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join a special all party jatha that will travel to Kartarpur Sahib next month, the Punjab government announced on Thursday.

Read more.

Kashmiri leaders to be released from detention ‘one by one after analysis’: Advisor to J&K Governor

Kashmiri leaders held in detention for nearly two months now will be released but after analysis, Farooq Khan, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Read more.

Chidambaram to stay in Tihar till Oct 17, to get home food once a day

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been ordered to stay in Tihar jail till October 17, on Thursday asked a Delhi Court to order prison authorities to let him get home-cooked food.

Read more.

Delhi’s IGI airport, 29 others put on alert after Jaish threat over Kashmir

The government has boosted security at as many as 30 airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, after Jaish-e-Mohammed threat for revenge against the scrapping of Article 370 from Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Read more.

India set to realise its vision of USD 5-trillion economy: WEF chief Borge Brende

Steered by a decisive leadership, India now has a significantly enlarged global profile and the stage is set for the country to realise its vision of becoming a USD 5-trillion economy in the next five years and USD 10-trillion economy in the next decade-and-a-half, according to the president of World Economic Forum.

Read more.

‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former India opener Virender Sehwag joined a bunch Indian cricketers who have criticized Pakistan Prime Minister for his speech at the United Nations Genral Assembly. While cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Shami were critical of Imran’s choice of words, Sehwag posted a clip of Imran speaking on a US news show, where he gets called a welder by the anchor.

Read more.

Kapil Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra if Nick Jonas touches her mother’s feet or gives her air-kisses. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra met comedian Kapil Sharma after a long time on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The two had a hilarious conversation about their weddings, their partners, life after marriage, and even mother-in-law.

Read more.

Plagiarism in fashion is rampant: J J Valaya

JJ Valaya says he decided to take a step back to reassess his priorities as he felt there was a lack of originality and a rise in plagiarism in the Indian couture. The ace fashion designer, who returned to the ramp with his couture collection ‘Tabriz’ after a break of three years, says the time off helped him analyse the current fashion scene and what he needs to do stand apart as a couturier.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:56 IST

In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
