News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Chidambaram to get home cooked food in Tihar and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:05 IST

Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted an invitation from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join a special all party jatha that will travel to Kartarpur Sahib next month, the Punjab government announced on Thursday.

Kashmiri leaders to be released from detention ‘one by one after analysis’: Advisor to J&K Governor

Kashmiri leaders held in detention for nearly two months now will be released but after analysis, Farooq Khan, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Chidambaram to stay in Tihar till Oct 17, to get home food once a day

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been ordered to stay in Tihar jail till October 17, on Thursday asked a Delhi Court to order prison authorities to let him get home-cooked food.

Delhi’s IGI airport, 29 others put on alert after Jaish threat over Kashmir

The government has boosted security at as many as 30 airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, after Jaish-e-Mohammed threat for revenge against the scrapping of Article 370 from Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

India set to realise its vision of USD 5-trillion economy: WEF chief Borge Brende

Steered by a decisive leadership, India now has a significantly enlarged global profile and the stage is set for the country to realise its vision of becoming a USD 5-trillion economy in the next five years and USD 10-trillion economy in the next decade-and-a-half, according to the president of World Economic Forum.

‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former India opener Virender Sehwag joined a bunch Indian cricketers who have criticized Pakistan Prime Minister for his speech at the United Nations Genral Assembly. While cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Shami were critical of Imran’s choice of words, Sehwag posted a clip of Imran speaking on a US news show, where he gets called a welder by the anchor.

Kapil Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra if Nick Jonas touches her mother’s feet or gives her air-kisses. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra met comedian Kapil Sharma after a long time on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The two had a hilarious conversation about their weddings, their partners, life after marriage, and even mother-in-law.

Plagiarism in fashion is rampant: J J Valaya

JJ Valaya says he decided to take a step back to reassess his priorities as he felt there was a lack of originality and a rise in plagiarism in the Indian couture. The ace fashion designer, who returned to the ramp with his couture collection ‘Tabriz’ after a break of three years, says the time off helped him analyse the current fashion scene and what he needs to do stand apart as a couturier.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:56 IST