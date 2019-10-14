News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Nobel Prize 2019 winner Abhijit Banerjee Five things to know and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nobel Prize 2019 winner Abhijit Banerjee - Five things to know

Abhijit Banerjee, the Indian-origin professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. An announcement on Monday said the three economists had been awarded “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”. Here are the five things to know about Abhijit Banerjee.

Read more.

‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana

PM Narendra Modi, while campaigning in Ballabhgarh on Monday, impressed upon the audience that India today was making decisions that could not be imagined earlier. As an example, he once again cited the abrogation of Article 370, which provided for the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more.

Biggest pressure from FATF, says Ajit Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist

As a delegation led by Pakistan’s economic affairs minister attempts to persuade the anti-terror financing watchdog, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday described the action being taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is creating a big pressure on Islamabad to act against terror.

Read more.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, 74, has been produced before a Special Judge in Delhi on a request of the Enforcement Directorate that wants to arrest him in a money laundering case linked to the INX Media case. Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI in the INX Media case on 21 August after a dramatic turn of events.

Read more.

PMC bank’s Joy Thomas is also Junaid Khan, owner of 10 Pune properties: Cop

The Economic Offenses Wing of Mumbai police have been able to link Joy Thomas, the suspended managing director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank fraud to 10 properties bought over the last seven years, a senior police officer has claimed.

Read more.

Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination for post of president at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday and revealed areas of concerns which will be targeted by the incoming team. Ganguly stated one of his priorities is to get representation at International Cricket Council (ICC). “That’s one area that we will look into,” said Ganguly when asked regarding India’s representation at ICC. “We haven’t received any money from ICC in the last few years. Money in the sense what we deserve.”

Read more.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter recreate iconic Karwa Chauth scene from DDLJ on Maniesh Paul’s show. Watch video

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made a celebrity appearance on Maniesh Paul’s show Movie Masti on Sunday. Ahead of the it, Janhvi shared glimpse from their appearance on Instagram.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 17:00 IST