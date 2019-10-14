e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter recreate iconic Karwa Chauth scene from DDLJ on Maniesh Paul’s show. Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter recreated iconic moments from Shree 420 and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Maniesh Paul’s show. Watch a glimpse here.

tv Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made an appearance on Maniesh Paul’s show.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made an appearance on Maniesh Paul’s show.(Instagram)
         

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made a celebrity appearance on Maniesh Paul’s show Movie Masti on Sunday. Ahead of the it, Janhvi shared glimpse from their appearance on Instagram.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Watch me travel back to time with @ishaankhatter only on Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, tonight 9:30 PM only on #ZeeTV. #ThrowbackTo90s #LOLWithManieshPaul #MovieMasti @manieshpaul @ishaankhatter @zeetv.” In the video clip, Ishaan and she recreate the magic of yesteryears hit songs -- Pyar Hua Ikraa Hua from Nargis and Raj Kapoor starrer Shree 420 and Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

For both the songs, Janhvi and Ishaan put on the appearances from the original songs —for Shree 420 song, the famous umbrella makes an appearance while for the DDLJ song, the Karwa Chauth scene is recreated.

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13: Koena Mitra evicted, Salman Khan declares Sidharth Shukla as Rashami’s slave

Ishaan and Janhvi made their film debut in 2018 with the hit Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. While Ishaan will be seen next in a film called Khaali Peeli (co-starring Ananya Panday), Janhvi has three high-profile films in her kitty. These include Karan Johar productions Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2, Karan’s directorial Takht, Bombay Girl being produced by Boney Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afza. While Gunjan Saxena is a biopic on the life of India’s first female Indian Air Force combat pilot and first female Shaurya Chakra recipient Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role in the 1999 Kargil War. While Takht is a historical drama with an ensemble cast, Roohi Afza is touted to be a horror comedy.

In August, sharing the first-look picture, Ishaan had written, “Ek dedh shana, ek item, ek taxi aur ek raat ki kahani. Apun la rahe hain 2020 ki sabse rapchip picture. Its time for It’s time for #KhaaliPeeli (A street-smart guy, an item, a taxi and the story of one night. We are bringing the most awesome film of 2020. Its time for Khaali Peeli).”

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 16:04 IST

