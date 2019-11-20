News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm| ‘Private visit’: Govt on European delegation’s Kashmir tour and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Private visit’: Govt on European delegation’s Kashmir tour

Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement in Rajya Sabha was responding to a set of questions that sought to know which institution organised and bore expenses of this Kashmir tour and whether the institution that organised it was working as a coordinating institution of the central government. Read more.

Upgrade WhatsApp to latest version, threat via MP4 file: Central agency

An Indian cyber security agency has warned WhatsApp users against a “vulnerability” that can attack this popular social media messaging app and compromise individual system without seeking permissions.The Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) has issued an advisory in this. Read more.

NRC will be carried out across India, no need to fear: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC), on the lines of the exercise in Assam, will be carried out across the country. He also underscored the point that there is no need for people from any religion to be worried about it. Read more.

Virat Kohli posts nostalgic post about ‘partner in crime’ MS Dhoni

Ahead of India’s first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kohli posted an old photo of himself and MS Dhoni training in the nets. “Partners in crime.. Crime : stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary. Guess who,” he posted on Twitter. Read more.

IFFI 2019 opening ceremony LIVE updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth light the lamp as Karan Johar plays host

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of Asia’s oldest festivals, is set to stage the grand opening on the golden shores of Goa on Wednesday at Dr. Shyama Prasad Stadium. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will inaugurate the ceremony. Read more.

Villas, private pools, huge bathrooms and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?

Take any of the holiday hotels in Switzerland – the Victoria Jungfrau for instance, which is in Interlaken – and you will find that the location is splendid and the view is amazing. But the hotel itself is not so different from a luxury hotel in say, Geneva. Read more.

Xiaomi’s 100W ‘Super Charge Turbo’ can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes

Xiaomi has been working on its 100W “Super Charge Turbo” for quite some time with the company demonstrating the technology earlier this year. Xiaomi has now made its 100W fast charging official and shared some more details about it. Read more.