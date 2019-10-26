News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Shiv Sena MLAs demand BJP’s word on 50:50 power split formula and all the latest news at this hour 

india

‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post

Shiv Sena MLAs have told party chief Uddhav Thackeray that they want a written assurance from the BJP that it will share the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra with Sena under a 50:50 power-split formula, some of the party lawmakers were also reported to have backed scion Aaditya Thackeray to occupy the top post, however, the final decision on government formation was left to Uddhav.

Manohar Lal Khattar to be sworn in as Haryana’s CM, to take oath tomorrow at Haryana Raj bhawan

Manohar Lal Khattar will be sworn in as Haryana Chief Minister on Sunday afternoon. This follows his election on Saturday as the leader of the Haryana BJP legislative Party and a meeting with the Governor to stake claim.

Over 250 vehicles with casteist and aggressive words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida

Over 250 vehicles, including two wheelers, having casteist or “aggressive” remarks or tampered number plates were penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The action was taken across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of the district police’s ongoing ‘Operation Clean’ to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime, the officials said.

Photos cluttering up your phone? You may be an artist

As smartphone cameras continue to improve, we are understandably taking more and more photos with them. Priceonomics, a San Francisco-based firm that analyses data to create content, attempted to figure just how many more.

Twelve-year-old Dehradun girl alleges rape by minor relative, family files case nine days later

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Dehradun by her 16-year-old relative, who is on the run, said police officials. The minor informed her parents on October 15, a day after the incident and the parents lodged a complaint on October 24, nine days later.

8 days after Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder, wife Kiran to take over as Hindu Samaj Party chief

Days after Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered at his Lucknow office, his widow Kiran Tiwari will take over as the party chief on Saturday. The Hindu outfit was founded by Tiwari in 2017 after breaking off with Hindu Mahasabha.

Ravi Shastri reacts on Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president, says ‘It’s a win-win for Indian cricket’

Days after Sourav Ganugly’s appointment as the 39th president of BCCI, India head coach Ravi Shastri said the move is an indication that Indian cricket is going towards the right direction. Ganguly and Shastri had their own share of differences in the past but both seemed to have buried that for good.

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan lose his cool on the contestants once again, after seeing their physical and verbal fights in the house. The actor scolded everyone from Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Dey to Shefali Bagga for their objectionable choice of words for their fellow house inmates.

