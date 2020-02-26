News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: SP leader Azam Khan sent to jail in forgery case and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SP heavyweight Azam khan sent to jail in forgery case along with wife and son

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Mohd Azam Khan was sent to jail on Wednesday along with his wife Tazeen Fatima, MLA from Rampur and son Mohd Abdullah Azam, MLA from Suar, after their bail application in a case related to forgery of age-proof documents of Abdullah Azam were rejected by a local court. Read more

‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said this is the time for authorities to reach out and show that there is security is for everyone in the national capital. Read more

Shaheen Bagh debate deteriorated into something else, says SC; puts off hearing

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday put off hearing on petitions that wanted people protesting at Shaheen Bagh against the amended citizenship law to be removed and the two-month long road blockade ended. Read more

Novel coronavirus death toll rises to 19 in Iran amid 139 infections

Iran’s president said Tehran has no immediate plans to quarantine cities over the new coronavirus rapidly spreading across the country, even as the Islamic Republic suffers the highest death toll outside of China with 19 killed amid 139 cases confirmed on Wednesday. Read more

Steve Smith topples Virat Kohli to become new No.1 batsman in Tests

Australia cricketer Steve Smith became the top ranked Test batsman in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings after surpassing Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. Read more

Taapsee Pannu: ‘When I didn’t win awards for Pink, it broke something in me’

It is a good time to be Taapsee Pannu. The actor, ready with her tour de force Thappad, is coming off Saand Ki Aankh for which she is deservedly being feted at the award shows. Read more

Govt to host Artificial Intelligence-focused Raise 2020 summit in April

The Indian government on Wednesday announced it will hold RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ summit in New Delhi between April 11 and April 12. Read more

Ivanka Trump stuns in an embroidered anarkali by designer Rohit Bal at the Rashtrapati Bhawan dinner

Ivanka Trump who was visiting India for the second time with her father and US President Donald Trump made some great fashion choices during the visit. Read more