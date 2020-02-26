Steve Smith topples Virat Kohli to become new No.1 batsman in Tests

cricket

Australia cricketer Steve Smith became the top ranked Test batsman in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings after surpassing Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. Smith, who first occupied the top position in June 2015, leads the charts with 911 points while Kohli is second with 906. Kohli did not have a good outing in the first Test match against New Zealand in Wellington and the right-hand batsman could manage to score just 21 runs. There were three other India batsmen in the top 10 - Ajinkya Rahane in eighth, Cheteshwar Pujara in ninth and Mayank Agarwal made his debut in the top 10 as he claimed the 10th position with 727 points.

In the latest update, that also includes the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Mirpur, which the home side won by an innings and 106 runs, Williamson has gained 31 points after his innings of 89 due to the low team scores in the match and the highly-rated India attack, facts considered in the calculation of rating points.

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Colin Grandhomme have moved up the batsmen’s list while fast bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult have made big gains after finishing with nine and five wickets, respectively.

Southee has advanced eight spots to take sixth position, which is his highest since a career-best fifth place in June 2014. Boult has moved up four slots to take joint-13th position.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim has risen five places to return to the top 20 after his double-century in Mirpur while captain Mominul Haque has moved up five places to 39th after a score of 132.

Nayeem Hasan is the big news for the team with his nine wickets lifting him 29 places to 38th position among bowlers. Abu Jayed has moved up 11 places to 46th.

Craig Ervine top-scored in both innings for Zimbabwe to progress 15 places. He is one place behind his best of 41st achieved in July 2017.

In the ICC World Test Championship, New Zealand are on 120 points after gaining 60 points for the Wellington victory. They had won 60 points in a 1-1 draw against Sri Lanka while this is the first match that top-placed India have lost.

