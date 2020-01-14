News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: At Republic Day fly-past this year, Apache, Chinook choppers to debut and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:28 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at this hour.

Apache, Chinook choppers to debut at Republic Day fly-past

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift choppers will make their debut on January 26 at this year’s Republic Day fly-past, which is one of the most popular elements of the annual parade at New Delhi’s Rajpath.

India, US in talks to finalise dates for Donald Trump’s state visit

Officials from New Delhi and Washington are in touch to work out mutually convenient dates for US President Donald Trump’s visit to India on a standing invitation, a year after he expressed his inability to attend the Republic Day parade in the Indian capital, people aware of the developments said.

Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators

Investigators questioning Jammu & Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh said on Monday that the officer, who was arrested for allegedly escorting terrorists, claimed he was working on a plan to eliminate top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo but could provide no proof to support his assertion.

Retail inflation rose by 7.35% in December, the most since July 2014, driven largely by higher vegetable prices, and to some extent by an increase in phone tariffs, posing a political and economic challenge to the Narendra Modi government.

The Bombay high court (HC) has granted bail to a 25-year-old man who was in jail since April 2018 for raping a 14-year-old girl on grounds that the victim’s conduct indicates she left her home of her own free will and “she had surrendered to the physical desires of the applicant out of her love and affection for him”. The order was passed by justice Sandeep Shinde on January 9.

Delhi Elections 2020: Parties up their meme game to attract millennial voters

What would be the best way to grab attention on social media where attention span is low and there’s a premium on humour? The three major political parties fighting for Delhi seems to have found an answer in memes.

‘Virat Kohli is a great player, but...’: Pakistan legend names Indian batsman who gives him great satisfaction

Former Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas is regarded as one of the best batsman of his generation and perhaps one of the most aesthetically pleasing to watch. He believes that while Virat Kohli is a great batsman, watching Rohit Sharma unfurl his strokes is far more satisfying to watch.

Meghna Gulzar reacts to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Actor Deepika Padukone’s decision to visit JNU to express solidarity with students who had been attacked was a “personal” one, Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar said on Monday while stressing the need to separate the personal from the professional.

The inflation figures should worry the government | Opinion

At the political level, the news couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Narendra Modi government. It is still managing the fallout of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It is dealing with an economy that’s growing its slowest since 2013. It has to live with the knowledge that the tinder box that is West Asia is sparking (and higher oil prices will ruin India’s fiscal maths).

