News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Delhi records 5.7 degrees, flight operations hit by winter fog and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Low wind speed, dip in temperature affect Delhi’s air quality, flight operations hit

Low wind speed and the dipping temperature continued to deteriorate Delhi’s air quality on Friday, with the AQI slipping to the ‘severe’ zone in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at 7.30am was 424, in the danger zone. On Thursday, the overall AQI of Delhi was 362, in the ‘very poor’ category.

2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India

Two persons were killed in Mangaluru, Karnataka and one person died in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, due to gunshot wounds sustained during nationwide protests held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.

Political strategist and Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor spoke to Sunetra Choudhury about his opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a pan-India National Register of Citizens, and why all leaders of his party do not appear to be on the same page.

Pakistan to pay India costs in Hyderabad Nizam case

In a consequential hearing on Thursday, the high court of England and Wales ordered Pakistan to pay India and the two princes party to the long-drawn dispute 65% of their legal costs. In October, the court had ruled in favour of India and the two descendants of the late 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, who sent £1million to a London bank in 1948, now estimated to value at least £35 million.

Jharkhand Election 2019: Voting on in 16 seats in final phase; ex-CM Hemant Soren, 2 ministers in fray

Voting in the fifth and final phase of polling for Jharkhand assembly election is taking place on Friday. More than four million people will cast their votes in 16 assembly constituencies in this phase that will decide the fate of two ministers and a former chief minister.

IPL 2020 Auctions: Full list of sold and unsold players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction took place in Kolkata on Thursday.There were been plenty of surprises for the fans. Pat Cummins turned out to be this year’s most expensive buy as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore.

Maintaining order is important. But so are the rights of citizens | HT Editorial

This newspaper has stood against violent protests, as in Delhi’s Seelampur on Tuesday. But using the threat of violence, or painting protests as a conspiracy by political rivals who have repeatedly shown themselves as organisationally incapable of stitching together such national protests, cannot be an excuse to curb fundamental rights.

Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha react to CAA protests in Mumbai: ‘Don’t scare someone so much that they stop being afraid’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Shabana Azmi and many other Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the protests raging across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. While many celebs are planning to take to the streets to protest with the public, some tweeted their support from far away, unable to be a part of the protests due to work commitments.

