Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:58 IST

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
145 Indians deported from US have landed in Delhi.
145 Indians deported from US have landed in Delhi. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi

Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi

These Indians had allegedly entered the US over past years with the help of local of international agents who promised them entry into the country through illegal means. The deportees were received at the terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi airport. Read more here.

Uproar in Bengal school after class one girls allegedly forced to take off leggings

Parents of some class one girl students of a private school in Bengal’s Birbhum district started an agitation on Monday after the authorities allegedly forced the children to take off leggings they had worn to beat the cold. Read more here.

Shops open all day, public transport back on Valley roads

Roughly three months after its special status was scrapped, normalcy is finally returning to Kashmir with shops open throughout the day, public transport on the streets and trains chugging across the Valley. Read more here.

Couple in Madhya Pradesh arrested for killing ‘rapist’ son

A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district was arrested on Monday for killing their son who allegedly raped his sister, sister-in-law and niece. Read more here.

India vs Bangladesh: Wrist spinners difficult to read rather than finger spinners, says Harbhajan Singh

At the floodlit Eden Gardens, wrist spinners landing the pink ball with scrambled seam will be far more difficult to pick than finger spinners, feels senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. India will be playing its much-awaited first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens from Saturday and there is a lot of curiosity regarding how the pink ball would behave. Read more here.

Ajay Devgn on working with Kajol in Tanhaji: ‘Felt like home on set’

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says working with wife Kajol once again on the sets of his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior felt like being at home. Tanhaji will be Ajay’s 100th release. Read more here.

