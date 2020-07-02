News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today, over 20 ministers likely to be inducted

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on Thursday with some of the former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP in March expected to get ministerial berths. Read more

Another spike in Covid-19 numbers in Karnataka, active cases now more than cured

Karnataka on Wednesday witnessed yet another spike in Covid-19 cases with 1,272 new infections being recorded in the last 24 hours. More worryingly for the state, the number of active cases at 8,194 was higher than the 8,063 cured ones bringing the recovery rate to less than 50 per cent. Read more

If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden said that if he wins the November elections, strengthening relationship with India which is the US’ “natural partner”, will be a high priority for his administration. Read more

STik with this STok, WeChat over tea: Amul dedicates new doodle to India’s ban on Chinese apps

India’s most well-known dairy brand, Amul, is also very well-known for one other thing: it’s timely doodles that are well-known for their ‘pun’ny captions while also making a comment on the current situation. Read more

Harsh Goenka tweets about ‘restaurant visit’ after 3 months. But there’s a catch

If you’re missing the good old days of going to your favourite restaurant or checking out a new café or simply going out for lunch or dinner, this tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may offer an idea. All you need is a little creativity and some effort. Read more

Sara Ali Khan takes fans inside her colourful home, shows her ‘happy place’. See pics

Sara Ali Khan gave her Insta-fam a glimpse of her home, where she is currently staying with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their dog Fuffy. On her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of a cosy corner of her apartment, where she likes to read. Read more

The greatest Test XI never to feature on the Lord’s Honours Board

The Lord’s honours board includes names of some of the all-time best, but at the same time, eludes a list of equally glittering cricketers. Some of the best Test cricketers, despite their chequered careers, have missed out getting their names etched on the historic Lord’s boards, which celebrates players who have scored a century, taken five wickets in a single innings, or taken 10 wickets in a match in either a Test or One Day International (ODI) at the iconic venue. Read more

Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record

Oxford university’s Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged ‘Professor Reopen’ for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic. In this conversation with Hindustan Times’ national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury, Professor Gupta explains why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine. She also explains why lockdowns are not a long term solution to contain the spread of the virus. Watch the full video for more details.