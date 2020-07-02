e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka tweets about ‘restaurant visit’ after 3 months. But there’s a catch

Harsh Goenka tweets about ‘restaurant visit’ after 3 months. But there’s a catch

The pictures shared by Harsh Goenka show the special name of this restaurant, the menu offered to him (everything is below Rs 10 on this hang out) and some of the food ready to be served.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:43 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka posted how he got a restaurant-style meal thanks to some little chefs at home.
Harsh Goenka posted how he got a restaurant-style meal thanks to some little chefs at home.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
         

If you’re missing the good old days of going to your favourite restaurant or checking out a new café or simply going out for lunch or dinner, this tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may offer an idea. All you need is a little creativity and some effort.

In a tweet shared on July 1, Goenka posted how he got a restaurant-style meal thanks to some little chefs at home. And the pictures he shared from this experience are adorable.

“Finally stepped into a restaurant after three months. When the food is cooked by your own, with their little hands, with all the love and excitement, the food tastes better than top restaurant in the world,” Goenka tweeted.

The pictures shared show the special name of this restaurant, the menu offered to him (everything is below Rs 10 on this hang out) and some of the food ready to be served.

The heartwarming tweet has collected almost 1000 likes and lots of reactions since being shared.

“Do you give home delivery,” asked an individual. “No,” replied Goenka. “How can I book a table?” wondered another. “When cooked by your own, they are super healthy too,” posted a third. “How wonderful is that, beats any restaurant food,” wrote a fourth. We agree.

What do you think of this special meal?

Also Read | Harsh Goenka’s talks about ‘Wall of Gratitude’ that honours Corona Warriors

tags
top news
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
PMI, GST data indicate economic recovery
PMI, GST data indicate economic recovery
Covid-19 LIVE: Total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173
Covid-19 LIVE: Total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
GST faces challenge to meet higher revenue expectations
GST faces challenge to meet higher revenue expectations
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In