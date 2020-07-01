e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / STik with this STok, WeChat over tea: Amul dedicates new doodle to India’s ban on Chinese apps

STik with this STok, WeChat over tea: Amul dedicates new doodle to India’s ban on Chinese apps

The latest artwork by Amul is all about appreciating the Central government’s decision to ban 59 China-based mobile apps including TikTok, SheIn, WeChat, on account of the border tensions with China.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Posted by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com| Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The doodle by Amul.
The doodle by Amul.(Twitter)
         

India’s most well-known dairy brand, Amul, is also very well-known for one other thing: it’s timely doodles that are well-known for their ‘pun’ny captions while also making a comment on the current situation. And the latest artwork by Amul is all about appreciating the Central government’s decision to ban 59 China-based mobile apps including TikTok, SheIn, WeChat, on account of the border tensions with China.

Citing privacy concerns, the government banned the apps, stating that they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance, is a lip-syncing, dance and comedy app that allows users to share their videos with millions of TikTok users throughout the world.

Amul took to their Twitter handle to share the latest artwork, where the famous Amul mascot can be seen holding a stick of butter in front of an open refrigerator, while using the other hand to point to the butter. The caption read, “#Amul Topical: New Delhi bans 59 Chinese apps!” 

Majority of the banned apps have Chinese parent companies or some preferential Chinese interest. The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that “they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

“For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps. Jai Hind!”, wrote Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Twitter.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
TN boiler explosion: CM announces 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In