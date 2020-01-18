News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: PM Modi tells 36 ministers visiting J-K to spread message of development and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 09:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi tells 36 ministers visiting Jammu Kashmir to spread message of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the group of union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said.

Imported onions un-Indian in taste, set to go on distress sale

The government may resort to distress sale of about 34,000 tonne of onions it has imported from countries such as Turkey and Egypt because they are not pungent enough for the Indian tongue, and, consequently, not wanted by the states, according to two people aware of the matter.

President Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record

President Ram Nath Kovind’s order to reject Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition filed just four days earlier stands out for the speed at which the government has acted on the clemency plea by one of the four men convicted for gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in national capital Delhi.

Historian Ramachandra Guha lauds ‘self-made Modi’ over ‘5th-gen dynast’ Rahul Gandhi

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing a “fifth-generation dynast” Rahul Gandhi to Parliament and the Congress leader has no chance against the “hard-working and self-made” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, historian Ramachandra Guha has said.

Follow Sonia Gandhi’s example, forgive convicts: Advocate Indira Jaising urges Delhi gang rape victim’s mother

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising has urged the mother of the December 16, 2012, gang rape victim to pardon the four men who are on death row for committing the brutal crime against her daughter.

Kuldeep Yadav breaks Harbhajan Singh’s record with match-winning display

India bounced back from the demoralising 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) by putting in a clinical performance in Rajkot. Team India levelled the three-match series 1-1 after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI.

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a new video that chronicles her journey with the prosthetics team of Chhapaak. From sitting for a moulding session to meeting Laxmi Agarwal in full makeup for the first time, the video shows how Deepika fared through it all.

