e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / India News / PM Modi tells 36 ministers visiting Jammu Kashmir to spread message of development

PM Modi tells 36 ministers visiting Jammu Kashmir to spread message of development

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers here, the prime minister asked the ministers to spread the message of development during their interaction with the locals, the sources said.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 05:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of 150th-anniversary celebration of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of 150th-anniversary celebration of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata.(Photo: Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the group of union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said.

As part of a massive outreach programme, 36 central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting from Saturday.

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers here, the prime minister asked the ministers to spread the message of development during their interaction with the locals, the sources said.

They were also asked to spread the message about the various central schemes which will benefit at the grass-roots level. He said the ministers should not restrict themselves to the urban areas but meet people in villages also to inform about the developmental work carried out by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 36 Union ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the Union Territory starting from January 18 to January 24 and the home ministry is coordinating it.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
‘Howdy, Modi!’-style event in the works for Trump in Ahmedabad
‘Howdy, Modi!’-style event in the works for Trump in Ahmedabad
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Ministers unhappy with ‘interference’ of NCP’s Ajit Pawar
Ministers unhappy with ‘interference’ of NCP’s Ajit Pawar
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
IIT- Madras alumni donates Rs 5 crore for upgradation of hostels
IIT- Madras alumni donates Rs 5 crore for upgradation of hostels
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news