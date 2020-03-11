News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: 10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Delhi communal riots prima facie appeared to be a “planned conspiracy”. Responding to a discussion on the riots in Lok Sabha, Shah promised a thorough probe into the violence that claimed 52 lives and injured over 500. Read more

Italy-returned youth is Andhra Pradesh’s first suspected coronavirus case

A suspected coronavirus positive case has been reported from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, though the final test results are awaited, officials said on Wednesday. Read more

On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi retweeted an old Twitter post after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The post from December 2018 shows Gandhi with Scindia on his right and Kamal Nath on his left and a line borrowed from Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote. Read more

CBI to probe Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan’s uncle Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case

Nearly a year after the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, former MP and uncle of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state high court on Wednesday entrusted the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed investigation. Read more

Massive fire engulfs slum in Bangladesh, thousands left homeless: Report

A massive fire ripped through one of Bangladesh’s largest slums here on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of shanties gutted and thousands of people homeless, according to media reports. Read more

PUBG Mobile Holi 2020 Bundle available at 10 UC till March 14

Holi may be over but there’s one way to still celebrate it, on PUBG Mobile at least. There’s still one more day to take part in Holi’s in-game events. PUBG Mobile also has the Holi 2020 Bundle which is available till March 14. Read more

Netizens can’t get enough of this ‘good boy’ and it’s not a dog. Watch

Generally the phrase ‘who’s a good boy’ is greeted with an over-excited wagging tail along with several nose boops, but this video of a grizzly bear may change your mind once and for all. Read more

World XI v Asia XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears - Report

Coronavirus outbreak has forced Bangladesh Cricket Board to postpone the World XI v Asia XI matches which was slated to be held in order to mark the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, referred to as father of the nation. Read more

Armaan Malik deletes all Instagram posts except one saying ‘I can’t take it anymore’, shares cryptic tweet later

Singer Armaan Malik’s fans went into a state of panic recently, after he removed all his pictures and videos from Instagram, with the exception of one. The only remaining post says, “I can’t take it anymore.” Read more