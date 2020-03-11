e-paper
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. He accused the Congress of not fulfilling the poll promises made in 2018.

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:32 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath in the December 2018 picture after Congress’ win in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(Twitter/@RahulGandhi)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi retweeted an old Twitter post after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The post from December 2018 shows Gandhi with Scindia on his right and Kamal Nath on his left and a line borrowed from Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote.

“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time,” Gandhi had tweeted on December 13, 2018. 

The line was taken from Tolstoy’s quote: “Patience is waiting. Not passively waiting. That is laziness. But to keep going when the going is hard and slow - that is patience. The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”

But a lot changed in the 15 months since the picture was posted. Scindia ran out of patience with the Congress and decided to end his 18-year-old association with the party.

Nath was handed over the reins of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in April 2018 and continued to hold the post even after becoming the chief minister in December that year.

ALSO WATCH | How Jyotiraditya Scindia’s induction will help the BJP

Since then, the Congress held several rounds of discussions to replace him but failed to zero in on to find a new name.

The move had angered Scindia’s supporters who were demanding that he should be made the state Congress president after being denied the chief ministership.

Gandhi’s retweet came hours after dimissing news reports that Scindia tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi and him before leaving Congress but was not given time. “He was the only chap in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime,” Gandhi had told mediapersons.

On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The next day, he joined the BJP and lashed out at the Congress for not fulfilling the poll promises made in 2018. He also said that there is inertia in the Congress and the party lives in denial mode.

