CBI to probe Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan’s uncle Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case

Viveka’s wife Sowbhagyamma, daughter Sunitha, former TDP minister C Adinarayana Reddy and TDP lawmaker B Tech Ravi had filed separate petitions in the high court demanding that the murder case be entrusted to the CBI.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:16 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Y S Vivekananda Reddy was found dead in his house by one of his domestic helps.
Y S Vivekananda Reddy was found dead in his house by one of his domestic helps.(Photo: Twitter)
         

Nearly a year after the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, former MP and uncle of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state high court on Wednesday entrusted the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed investigation.

The high court expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in the investigation by the state police into the murder of Viveka, as the former MP from Kadapa was popularly known. “It was unfortunate that the killers are yet to be traced even 11 months after the commencement of investigation,” the court said.

The court asked CBI to probe the murder which happened under extraordinary circumstances. Since the killers could be from inter-state gangs, the court felt CBI could tackle the case. It directed CBI to begin the probe from Pulivendula police station and complete the probe at the earliest.

Viveka, the younger brother of former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and uncle of present chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was brutally murdered at his own residence in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on March 15, 2019.

The murder that took place a few weeks before the general elections in the state created a sensation in Andhra Pradesh and an embarrassment to the then Telugu Desam Party government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, who constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Jagan then rejected the probe by the state police and moved the high court seeking a CBI inquiry into his uncle’s murder. But after he came to power in May 2019, the YSRC chief constituted a fresh SIT of the state police to probe the murder and even withdrew his earlier petition in the high court demanding the CBI probe. He argued that the SIT was doing a perfect job.

However, Viveka’s wife Sowbhagyamma, daughter Sunitha, former TDP minister C Adinarayana Reddy and TDP lawmaker B Tech Ravi had filed separate petitions in the high court demanding that the murder case be entrusted to the CBI.

Sunitha also gave a list of around a dozen suspects who were allegedly involved in the killing of her father. She argued that only a CBI case could unearth all the facts.

