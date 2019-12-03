News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: 20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT and all the latest news at this hour

india

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that there has been a 20% increase in processing of refund returns with the Centralized Processing Center (CPC) of the Income Tax Department at the forefront of the strategy to ensure highest priority to issue of refunds in an automated manner. Read more

2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Two civilians including a woman were killed and eight others were injured as Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Read more

Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital

At least nine students and a teacher of an inter college in Muzaffarnagar had to be briefly hospitalised on Tuesday after eating their mid-day meal (MDM) which had a dead rat in it, officials said. Read more

India, Australia to hold 2+2 talks next week, focus on PM Morrison’s January visit

India and Australia are set to hold their third combined dialogue of the defence and foreign secretaries on December 9, with the Indo-Pacific and preparations for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit next year expected to top the agenda. Read more

BCCI plan Asia XI vs World XI match to inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium - Report

The world’s largest cricket stadium has been under construction in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for quite some time now and is now on the verge of completion. Read more

Here is why your make-up could kill you

The vast majority of in-use make-up products such as beauty blenders, mascara and lip gloss are contaminated with potentially life threatening superbugs, researchers have warned. Read more

Pankaj Tripathi reveals the only kind of scene he’ll never do, ‘no matter how much money is offered’

Time and again, actor Pankaj Tripathi has impressed the audience with his on screen choices and acting prowess. With the ability to portray any role — comic, intense, villainous — with equal finesse, he never fails to surprise. Read more