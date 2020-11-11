News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70% as per Govt orders and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%

As Covid-19 cases have started to decline across the country, the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday allowed airlines to extend their operation to 70% of their capacity. Earlier, the airlines were running at 60% capacity. Read More

‘Started with two seats...’: PM Modi reminisces in victory speech, says development only poll plank

After a resounding victory in Bihar state assembly election and several bypoll elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed party workers in BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The victory celebration comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic and thousands of workers assembled at the venue. Read More

No Chhath Puja at public places in Delhi due to Covid-19, rules DDMA

In view of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital, the Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed officials to ensure Chhath Puja is not performed at public places, river banks and temples. Read More

NDA would have won regardless of our candidates, Owaisi takes swipe at ‘vote katwa’ jibe

Asaduddin Owaisi is being credited for winning five seats in a close five between NDA and Mahagathbandhan where local Lok Janshakti Party has been reduced to a diminutive state, but the Congress has alleged that AIMIM’s presence silently helped the NDA. Countering this allegation, Owaisi on Wednesday took to Twitter and said NDA would have won regardless of AIMIM candidates. Read More

Bangladesh orders significant cuts in 2 China-funded railway projects

The Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has issued directions to significantly reduce the cost of two China-funded railway projects after carrying out a review, with authorities describing it as the first such action taken for ventures backed by Beijing.The PMO directed the railway ministry to reduce the cost of the project to convert the metre-gauge line between Akhaura and Sylhet to dual-gauge line by 3,354.31 crore takas or 20.8% of the total cost, according to a report by The Daily Star newspaper. Read More

IPL 2020: Brett Lee names two uncapped Indian cricketers as ‘most impressive’ part of Indian Premier League

Curtains were drawn in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League on Tuesday in Dubai with defending champions Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in a lopsided final. The tournament may not have given a grand finish to the millions of cricket fans but it lived up to all the expectations and surpassed a few of them through the 55 days and 60 matches. Read More

Kajal Aggarwal is raising the bar for celebrity honeymoons, check out stunning new pics from her photoshoot with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared nine new posts from her Maldives honeymoon. The actor, who tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu last week, has been keeping her fans updated with regular social media posts.There is a theme to her new set of pictures: the deep blue sea. Kajal and Gautam seemed to be twinning in matching blue outfits in several pictures, while others showed her posing near the pristine water. “Tranquility in paradise,” she captioned one post, which shows her sitting on the edge of her room, with her feet dangling just above the water. Read More