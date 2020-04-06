News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Amid Covid-19 pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals

For Sanjay Jaiswal the day begins with a rushed breakfast and some quick exercises. Then he sets out for the hospital, where on any given day he takes between 500-700 phone calls from those seeking medical advice and examines patients. Read more

UP: Teenagers commit suicide, bodies found hanging on tree

Two teenagers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree outside their village in Fatehpur, said police. Read more

Floriculture crisis: No demand, growers forced to destroy flowers in their fields

As the curfew enforced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has brought down the demand for flowers in the market to almost nil, flower growers in Punjab are destroying their yield in the fields. Read more

Irish PM Varadkar returns to hospital duty to help Covid-19 patients

Leo Varadkar, who remains the caretaker prime minister of Ireland after the February general election threw up a hung parliament, has returned to his earlier profession as a doctor to resume duty to help with coronavirus patients. Read more

F1 team Williams furlough staff as drivers take pay cut

Williams became the second Formula One team to furlough some staff due to the coronavirus pandemic as drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi agreed to cut their wages by 20 percent on Monday. Read more

Google Maps now shows food, night shelters details across 30 cities

Google Maps will now show the location of food shelters and night shelters across 30 cities in India amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Google said it is working closely with the central and state governments to provide the location details of these relief centres. Read more

World Health Day 2020: History and significance

Every year on April 7, the World Health Organisation (WHO) celebrates World Health Day. World Health Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of health. Read more

Marvel boss Kevin Feige teases ‘completely unexpected’ surprises in Black Widow



Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased that the upcoming Black Widow film will approach the character’s backstory ‘in a completely unexpected way’. Read more

Kolkata sweet shop makes Corona sandesh and people are not happy

A sweet shop in Kolkata came up with a new type of sweet and it’s not something that many would like to eat – at least that’s what tweeple suggest. Read more