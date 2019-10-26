News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Ayodhya creates Guinness record, 4.10 lakh diyas lit at Ram Ki Paidi and all the latest news at this hour

india

Ayodhya creates Guinness record, 4.10 lakh diyas lit at Ram Ki Paidi

The majestic Ram Ki Paidi wore a celestial look on Saturday as 410,000 diyas or earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya as part of the BJP government’s Deepotsav celebrations this year, breaking last year’s Guinness World Record. Read more here.

6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar

At least six personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said. Read more here.

Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP, says it’s ‘B-team’ of BJP

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav quit the Jannayak Janta Party on Saturday, accusing it of betraying the Haryana voters by extending support to the BJP in forming the government. Read more here.

Maharashtra BJP MLAs to meet on October 30 to elect leader of House

The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday. Read more here.

Governor and TMC soften stance, Dhankhar to attend Mamata Banerjee’s Kali Puja on Diwali

After weeks of tussles between Raj Bhavan and ruling TMC leaders in Bengal, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that he would attend the Kali Puja at chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence with his wife on Sunday and emphasised that he was deeply honoured by the invite. Read more here.

‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant

India head coach Ravi Shastri sounded positive about the wicket-keeper’s chances and said that it is his responsibility to ‘get him back to his best’. Read more here.

Diwali 2019: From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s how Bollywood will celebrate Festival of Lights

Bollywood stars are all set to celebrate Diwali 2019. Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan has planned a break from work to celebrate the Festival of Lights with friends and family. Read more here.

Photo Gallery: Mauritius, an exotic land full of adventure, wildlife and more

The island nation of Mauritius is about 2,000 kms off the southeast coast of the African continent. It is a very popular tourist attraction, with clear sea waters, fauna and flaura accompanied with a multi-ethnic population. There are a plethora of activities to explore in Mauritius, on land, sea and air. Wildlife safaris, scuba diving, snorkeling, dolphin spotting, submarine rides and trekking are just some of the various adventures that it has to offer, along with the various cultural experiences. See more here.

