Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP, says it’s ‘B-team’ of BJP

Former BSF soldier slammed the Dushyant Chautala-led party for extending support to the BJP in forming the government, saying it was clear now that the JJP was the “B-team” of the saffron party.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:53 IST
Chandigarh
Tej Bahadur, part of the BSF’s 29th Battalion, had posted a video on social media showing poor food arrangements at his camp on the border.
Tej Bahadur, part of the BSF's 29th Battalion, had posted a video on social media showing poor food arrangements at his camp on the border.
         

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav quit the Jannayak Janta Party on Saturday, accusing it of betraying the Haryana voters by extending support to the BJP in forming the government.

Yadav, who was dismissed from the Border Security Force in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food served to the troops, had joined the JJP for contesting the assembly election against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal seat. He came third with 3,175 votes.

“Before the election, I had announced that if they tie up with the BJP, I will quit the JJP,” Yadav told PTI.

The former BSF soldier slammed the Dushyant Chautala-led party for extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in forming the government, saying it was clear now that the JJP was the “B-team” of the saffron party.

“They betrayed the voters by supporting the BJP,” he said.

Yadav claimed that the JJP announced to support the BJP by itself despite the latter having not sought it. “They should make it public whether they got money or anything else in return for supporting the saffron party,” he said.

“The public, which gave votes to the JJP, has been opposing the JJP’s move. A large number of supporters have been burning their flags and effigies ever since they announced to support the BJP,” he added.

The BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana after the JJP offered support to the saffron party, which fell short of a majority in the assembly election.

Dushyant Chautala, who met his father shortly before meeting his 10 legislators on Friday to take a decision on supporting the BJP, will take oath as the deputy chief minister of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 19:53 IST

