News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Can form govt, don’t need Shah and Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray slams ally BJP and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:58 IST

‘Had told Shah about my promise to Bal Thackeray...’: Uddhav tears into BJP

Political allies BJP and Shiv Sena’s tussle over chief ministerial post was out in the open on Friday evening as both parties delivered scathing remarks in the wake of forming alliance for Maharashtra’s 19th state government. While BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis maintained that his party never discussed 50-50 seat sharing pact with Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray tore into his ally and said that his party can form government in Maharashtra and they would not need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis’ support in doing so.

‘Blinded by revenge’: Congress attacks PM, Shah over Gandhi family’s SPG cover

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Centre after it decided to withdraw the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover to the party president Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have been blinded by revenge and personal vendetta,” Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM

Around the time that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was walking out of his meeting at Raj Bhavan, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reached out to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar for their third meeting in a fortnight. It didn’t go on for very long.

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Air India flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after fire alarm

A Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Air India flight carrying 189 passengers made an emergency landing on Friday at the Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh after a fire alarm, officials said. The plane had taken off from Bhubaneswar at around 5.06pm and was on its way to Mumbai, the director said.

Indian Army soldier killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch

A 21-year-old Indian Army soldier was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Friday, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure. The killed soldier was identified as sepoy Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar, according to officials.

Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed

All eyes were on India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday before the start of the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Rohit, who turned up for his 100th T20I – only the second Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur – smashed 85 off 43 balls to lead India to an 8-wicket win against Bangladesh and level the three-match series 1-1.

Shah Rukh Khan confesses his love for Andie MacDowell at Kolkata International Film Festival. Watch full speech

Amidst a galaxy of stars from Bollywood, Bengali cinema and foreign strands, actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday inaugurated the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at a packed-to-the-capacity Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata. In his speech, Shah Rukh confessed his love for Andie, saying he has loved her since he was 26.

Kartarpur corridor inauguration: A day of celebration and reflection | HT Analysis

When the first pilgrims walk down the Kartarpur corridor, their hearts will be full of gratitude for this unique opportunity. Let there also be a prayer on their lips for the strength to follow Guru Nanak’s perennially fresh message of equality of man, human compassion and Oneness of God.

