News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Empowered to monitor digital information in public interest, says govt and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt

The government on Tuesday said it’s “empowered” to intercept, monitor and decrypt digital information in the public interest as long as its agencies follow the law. Laws allowed federal and state governments to intercept “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource,” G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home told Parliament. Read more.

Tremors in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of north India after earthquake in Nepal

Tremors were felt in Delhi, Lucknow and some other parts of northern India on Tuesday after a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Nepal on Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake is in Nepal and it was recorded at 7.01 pm, an official of the National Centre for Seismology said. Read more.

‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office

An engineer working with the electricity department in Telangana’s Karimnagar district has put up a board in his chamber stating that he is not corrupt and would not accept bribes from consumers.“I am uncorrupted (sic). I will not accept bribes,” reads the big board in red colour right behind the seat of Podeti Ashok. Read more.

Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

The alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in Britain, has been discontinued, a Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday. “I want to inform about my decision to discontinue the preliminary investigation,” Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told a news conference. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: ‘Pink ball Test not the only solution’ - Dravid on how to improve Test cricket’s health

As Indian cricket gets ready for its first day-night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, there is a lot of anticipation among fans about the longest format’s newest avatar. Former India captain and Nation Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid feels that cricket with pink balls is the right way to go for Indian cricket but it will not be enough to bring the crowd back into the stadiums to watch Test cricket. Read more.

Kalki Koechlin: ‘I don’t want to throw my baby into the media, I am not going to hide it in a cupboard either’

Kalki Koechlin is busy juggling multiple work assignments, trying to wrap them up as soon as possible before she welcomes her baby. The actor and her partner Guy Hershberg are expecting their first child, due in January. Kalki has made it clear that she will bring the baby into the world via natural birth. Read more.

International Men’s Day: Masculinity viewed through a new prism

International Men’s Day (IMD) is an annual event celebrated on November 19 to focus on men’s and boys’ health, improve gender relations, promote gender equality, and highlight male role models. With fashion strongly propagating gender-neutral offerings, it’s an interesting time to be in fashion and to let your creative freak flag fly high. Read more.