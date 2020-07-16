News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India condemns Pak’s decision to construct Diamer Basha dam on Indus river and all the latest news

Jul 16, 2020

India flays Pakistan for dam on Indus, says it will submerge parts of J-K and Ladakh

India has condemned Islamabad’s decision to construct the Diamer Basha dam on the Indus river in Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir saying it will submerge large parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Read more

Nearly 4 million people still affected in Assam floods; 5 more deaths reported

Nearly 4 million people continued to be affected by floods in Assam on Thursday, which saw five more deaths due to drowning-taking the tally this season to 71. Read more

PM Boris Johnson appoints Indian-origin experts on new race commission

A new commission announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June in the wake of the Black Lives Matter campaign to look into race and ethnic disparities includes two Indian-origin commissioners: Samir Shah and Ajay Kakkar, officials said on Thursday. Read more

Richa Chadha says same directors who posted condolence messages have ‘replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them’

Actor Richa Chadha has blogged about the nepotism debate, which was reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, and Richa wrote that instead of discussing mental health, nepotism became the primary talking point. Read more

Vanity Fair cover, featuring Oscar-winner Viola Davis, shot by Black photographer for first time

The new issue of Vanity Fair featuring a powerful image of Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis marks the first time the publication has featured the work of a Black photographer on its cover. Read more

Vivo X50 Pro review: All eyes on the ‘Gimbal’ camera

It’s the age of smartphones with unique camera features. This year itself we have seen smartphones with 108-megapixel sensors and periscope-style lenses. Adding to the list of unique cameras is Vivo’s X50 Pro, the smartphone with a Gimbal-style camera at the back. Read more

Brave boy saves sister from dog. ‘Get this man a shield,’ says Chris Evans aka Captain America

Unless you’re staying far away from the world of the Internet, you must have heard about the 6-year-old boy named Bridger who saved his younger sister from an attacking dog. A native of Wyoming, US, this brave boy is now a viral sensation and online world’s latest hero. His tale of bravery has not just wowed the netizens but the Avengers too – Captain America and Hulk. Read more

Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood affected Kaziranga National Park to take stock of the damages caused by the flood. He also met people who are staying at a relief camp in the area. He interacted with people and assured them of all possible help from the government during this time of crisis. The CM also spoke to people taking care of the injured and rescued animals. Sonowal also thanked PM Modi for his support in dealing with the flood crisis in the state. Watch more