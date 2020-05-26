News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control, say officials and all the latest news

Updated: May 26, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials

The government sources on Tuesday underlined that India won’t permit any change of the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid rising tensions with China in the Ladakh sector. Read more.

Assam flood situation deteriorates, 2 lakh people in 7 districts affected

Nearly two lakh people in seven districts in Assam have been affected by floods as incessant rain across much of the state worsened the situation on Tuesday. Read more.

Covid-19 latest: Kerala sees biggest single-day spike, CM cautions against lowering guard

Kerala on Tuesday reported 67 coronavirus cases, the highest in a single day since the outbreak in January resulting in the chief minister sounding a note of caution against the lowering of guard and easing of surveillance at this critical juncture as it may lead to community transmission of the disease. Read more.

Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers

Two days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said other states will also need permission from the state for engaging its workers, his government said Tuesday that it would not incorporate, in the migration commission bye-laws, the ‘prior permission’ clause for states seeking to employ manpower from UP. Read more.

Donald Trump threatens to shift Republican convention

President Donald Trump has threatened to shift the upcoming Republican party convention, where he will be officially crowned as the party’s presidential nominee for the November elections out of Democratic-ruled North Carolina, citing continuing Covid-19 related restrictions there. Read more.

‘You remind me of me’: Jonty Rhodes gives huge praise to India cricketer on fielding efforts

India cricketer Suresh Raina has always been known as a great fielder. The left-handed batsman was often seen diving around the cricket field, trying to save runs. He has also taken some memorable catches, and caused some quick run-outs. Read more.

Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta commits suicide at 25, leaves final note on Instagram

Television actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide at her residence in Indore by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. She took the drastic step on Monday night but her body was discovered early on Tuesday morning by her father. Read more.

Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source

The government today made the Android version of Aarogya Setu open source. The iOS and KaiOS versions of Aarogya Setu will also be made open source soon. Read more.