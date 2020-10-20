e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: LJP releases 3rd list of candidates; to fight on 137 seats

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: LJP releases 3rd list of candidates; to fight on 137 seats

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chirag Paswan’s LJP to fight on 137 seats, releases 3rd list of candidates

On a day LJP chief Chirag Paswan performed the ‘rasam pagri’ rituals for his father late Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on October 8 in New Delhi, the party released the third and final list of 42 candidates for the three-phase Bihar assembly election, starting October 28. Read more

‘If a girl goes out in the evening…’: Jharkhand leader’s shocker on rape

The opposition BJP hit out at the ruling JMM after its Borio legislator Lobin Hembrom blamed parents and mobile phones for social evils including rapes in the backdrop of the gangrape and murder of a minor in Dumka last week. Read more

Infamous spyware GravityRAT has now become multi-platform and is alive and kicking

Kaspersky has managed to identify a previously unknown Android spyware that was a malicious module inserted into travel applications of Indian users. The spyware turned out to be related to GravityRAT which is a spying Remote Access Trojan (RAT) that’s known for carrying out activities in India. Read more

Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s latest song from Laxmmi Bomb is a fashion disaster. Here’s why

Burj Khalifa, the latest song from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been trending ever since it was released on YouTube. Read more

Step inside Varun Dhawan’s stunning home with an eclectic touch. See pics

Like so many of our favourite celebrities, Varun Dhawan also gave his fans a sneak peek into his house during the lockdown. With multiple promotional videos and fundraiser videos shot at his home, fans got a glimpse into the actor’s quaint home with a touch of eclectic. Read more

Netizens jump in to cheer up Twitter user who tweeted ‘I’m not ok’. Check out the wholesome thread

Some instances prove that the Internet can be a wholesome place and netizens are a part of a big virtual family. Adding to such special moments, is this one prompted by a tweet by Edmund O’Leary from UK. The post, describing some mental struggles faced by O’Leary, has gathered several positive reactions from netizens and chances are the comments section will make you misty-eyed. Read more

HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know

In the inaugural edition of HT Explains, HT’s editor in chief R Sukumar speaks to Prashant Jha about the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR annually, the factors driving it, and what can be done to address it. Watch more

top news
