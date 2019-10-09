News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Sedition charge against 49 eminent artists dropped and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities

The Bihar police on Wednesday ordered the closure of a sedition case filed against 50 eminent artists and intellectuals who wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking his intervention to stop rising cases of mob lynching.

Hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, India said it is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India.

The 13th death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram in Lucknow on Wednesday turned out to be a low-key affair in contrast to the show of strength that the party has been accustomed to organising on such occasions in the past.

Airtel responds to Reliance Jio’s move to charge 6 paise per minute

Airtel on Wednesday responded to Reliance Jio’s move to charge users 6 paise per minute on calls to rival network. “One of our competitors has imposed a rate of 6 paise for all off net calls made to other operators to cover the termination charge of IUC (Interconnect Usage Charge). They have gone on to suggest that TRAI has re-opened this issue,” Airtel said in a statement.

India should provide an attractive business environment and not “terrorise us” with its tax and customs rules, the CEO of the French engine manufacturer behind the Rafale fighter jet told Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday while announcing that the company plans to invest nearly USD 150 million in the country.

Virat Kohli gets bowled by Ravindra Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch

Indian captain Virat Kohli is not having an entirely bumper year in Test cricket this year. In four Test matches this year, Kohli has scored only 210 runs at an average of 35.00 which is the 2nd lowest in his Test career so far. He looked good in both the innings in Vizag without kicking on to make a big score and in a bid to reclaim his form in the longest format, the skipper slogged it out in the nets ahead of the Pune Test.

Ranveer Singh takes Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge, dances like crazy to Shaitan Ka Saala. Watch

Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by dancing like a mad king in his new Housefull 4 song, Shaitan Ka Saala. The actor had appeared in a bald avatar at the song launch and asked his fans to take The Bala Challenge by doing his signature step. And among the first ones to nail the moves was none other Ranveer Singh.

