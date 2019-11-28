News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra’s 19th CM, PM Modi says ‘confident he will work diligently’ and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:47 IST

“Confident he will work diligently’: Modi congratulates Uddhav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uddhav Thackeray for taking oath as Maharashtra’s 18th chief minister and expressed hope that he will work diligently for the state. The PM tweet came minutes after Uddhav was sworn-in at the symbolic Shivaji maidan in Mumbai on Thursday evening along with six of his ministers, two each, from the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

Sweden pitches Gripen as ‘extremely cost effective’ option for India’s fighter jet programme

Sweden’s Gripen fighter jet is an “extremely cost effective” option for India’s plan to acquire 114 multi-role combat planes and its manufacturer Saab International is fully prepared to develop and make the aircraft in India, Swedish ambassador Klas Molin has said.

As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a look at the five big challenges for him in his new stint.

Bomb squads ‘screen’ Madurai and Rameswaram temples, security hiked

A bomb threat has led to increased security at Tamil Nadu’s famed Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple and Rameswaram’s Ramanathaswamy temple along with the All India Radio’s Kodaikanal office in Dindigul on Thursday, said top police sources.

Veterinarian murdered, set on fire near Hyderabad: Police

A young veterinarian has been murdered by unknown persons, while her burnt body was found on Thursday in Shadnagar town close to the Telangana state capital, police said. The charred body of Priyanka Reddy was found at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district.

The challenge in Maharashtra | HT Editorial

While the Shiv Sena had chief ministers in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 1990s, this is the first time a Thackeray himself is leading the government. It is also the first time that the Sena has come together with its arch rivals, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, relegating the BJP to the Opposition.

Shamarh Brooks, spinners put West Indies on brink of win against Afghanistan

Shamarh Brooks smashed his maiden century in the longest format on Thursday to put West Indies on the brink of winning the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Lucknow. Resuming the second day on 68/2, Brooks’s 111 off 214 balls ensured that the West Indies reach 277 in 83.3 overs and take a healthy 90-run lead at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Badshah says his Aankh Maare was better than original but won’t do remakes anymore: ‘Quality of remakes has gone down’

Singer and rapper Badshah has made it clear that will no longer be producing any new song remakes. After the debacle with Dr Zeus over remaking Bala song Don’t Be Shy, he said he was done with the repurposing other artists’ songs.

