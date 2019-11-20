News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Why Maharashtra Governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Why Maharashtra Governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his November 12 report to President Ram Nath Kovind, while recommending that the assembly be kept in suspension, warned against “illegal means being adopted to garner support” to form a government in the state. Read more.

‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that he and celluloid superstar Rajinikanth would enter into an alliance in Tamil Nadu at an ‘appropriate time.’ Read more.

Sri Lanka’s new president names brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Wednesday he will step down, clearing the way for Parliament to choose a prime minister to work with newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Early to bed early to rise concept might take a break during Day/Night Test

Before a red-ball Test match, an Indian cricketer would ideally go to bed latest by 10 o’clock at night and wake up the next day around 6:30 in the morning. For this to happen some would even have dinner by 6 pm in the evening. But this may all change for the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh starting on November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Read more.

Apple begins construction of new $1 billion campus in Texas

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it had started construction of a new campus in Austin, Texas, beside its existing facility where it makes the new MacBook Pro laptops. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is set to give a tour of the Texas factory to US President Donald Trump later on Wednesday. Read more.

My mom slapped me: Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee opens up on depression, failed suicide attempt and how Madonna inspired him

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most celebrated designers in India, he had dressed the likes of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their weddings! It is safe to say, that Sabyasachi has been having quite a moment off late. Read more.

Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead noms, Jonas Brothers get Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod

Pop newcomer Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece. Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards - album and record of the year, as well as best new artist. Read more.