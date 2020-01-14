News updates from Hindustan Times| Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:45 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag

China on Tuesday said that the move by the US to drop the “currency manipulator” tag against its name was in line with “facts” and the consensus of the international community. Read more

Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to call of agitation at Shaheen Bagh: Sources

The sources say the police, which received a lot of criticism after the Jamia incident, have been asked to use dialogue to end the impasse at Shaheen Bagh. Read more

Supreme Court seals fate of 2 death-row convicts in Delhi gang rape case

Five judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected curative petitions filed by two of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 gang rape of a young paramedic student in a moving bus in national capital Delhi. Read more

What Delhi gang rape victim’s mother said after SC rejected convicts’ plea against death penalty

Shortly after the Supreme Court rejected the curative petition filed by two of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 gangrape of a young para-medic student was rejected, the victim’s mother hailed it as a big day. Read more

‘Virat Kohli is a great player, but...’: Pakistan legend names player whose batting gives him satisfaction

Abbas also said that one of the reasons why Indian cricket has been so dominant over the past few years is the fact that they have worked on specific areas and have used the money prudently. Read more

20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: From Hrithik getting 30,000 wedding proposals to Kareena in a scene, here are 6 lesser known facts

Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai has turned 20 but actor Hrithik Roshan continues to remain a heartthrob two decades after his blockbuster debut. Read more

Jeff Bezos’ India trip will begin with an anti-trust probe, protest by traders

After facing a lot of flack for donating a ‘pittance’ towards Australian bushfire relief, Bezos is going to arrive in India to be greeted by a Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe. Read more

Mandarmani, Digha and more: Beautiful beaches of West Bengal one must visit

India has innumerable sea beaches, some of which are very popular and are always bustling with hordes of holiday goers in their boisterous avatars, while some are quiet and reflect the sombre mood of a meditative Yogi. Read more