News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP calls out Mamata Banerjee over promise of free vaccine and all the latest news

'Bogus claim,' says BJP after Bengal CM announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced free Covid-19 vaccine for all citizens of the state. In an open letter, which Banerjee wrote to all health workers of West Bengal, the chief minister said that the government was making arrangements to ensure that Covid-19 vaccine reaches every citizen free of cost. Read More
'Today's incident gave a message': Haryana CM after meeting venue vandalised
Hours after the venue of his Kisan Mahapanchayat was ransacked, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday evening that it is not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. Read More
'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Manjhi salutes Nitish
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday posted an interesting tweet in which he talked about "internal problems and conspiracies". Read More
Pune metro to sport light-weight, energy-saving coaches
PUNE Pune Metro is to get light-weight and energy-saving coaches with advanced features, according to officials on Sunday, who added that the Kolkata-based Titagarh Firema Company will conduct its first trial run on the factory premises in May. Read More
Your WhatsApp profile info, private groups are on Google search results right now
In February this year, Google and WhatsApp gathered a whole lot of headlines as some public groups, along with chats and member information, started showing up on Google search results. Read More
India vs Australia: Tim Paine fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been found guilty of breaching the Level-1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 3 of ongoing third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for this offence. Read More
Can you guess which city is shown in this picture taken from space?
"It’s more than a feeling," reads the beginning of the text NASA shared on its Instagram profile alongside an image of a city taken from space. Read More
Saif Ali Khan on allowing Tandav shoot inside Pataudi: 'I made an exception'
Actor Saif Ali Khan shot for his upcoming show Tandav at his own ancestral palace in Pataudi. Saif said that while he never allows film crews to shoot inside the property, he made an exception for Tandav. Read More
Australia racism row: Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin react after Sydney Test controversy
Following a complaint of racism raised by Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, senior teammates Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin spoke out. Siraj alleged that he faced racial abuses from some spectators. Watch
Bombay HC extends relief to Sonu Sood in 'illegal' construction case
‘Will not do that’: Farmers' unions’ to Supreme Court on Jan 26 tractor march
Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
