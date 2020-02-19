News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion

A woman has accused seven people, including sitting BJP MLA from Bhadohi, Ravindranath Tripathi, his nephew Sandip Tripathi and their five family members, of raping her repeatedly between 2016 and 2017.

Uttar Pradesh student threatened to blow up school if not paid ransom, booked

A class 10th student of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was detained on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to blow up his school if he was not paid Rs 2 lakh as ransom.

IIT Kanpur to help UP forest department in wildlife conservation

The forest department in Uttar Pradesh is set to undertake a project to conserve wildlife and strengthen their habitat. Helping them in the endeavor will be the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K).

2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out

The company had unveiled in India, at Auto Expo 2020. But the interiors of the SUV was not disclosed at the event, leaving enthusiasts waiting longer for a full picture.

Ex-Amazon employee says he turns off Alexa in his ‘private moments’

A former Amazon employee has made a startling revelation on user privacy. He said he switches off Alexa speakers at home when he wants to have a “private moment.”

A surgical error became a ‘silver lining’ for this blast survivor

Dr. Malvika Iyer’s story is of courage, endurance, and determination. She was only 13-year-old when a gruesome bomb blew her arms off. Undeterred by the tragedy, she, however, showed the strength to become a PhD scholar and an international motivational speaker.

Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Katrina Kaif stuns in white, Adah Sharma fails to impress

Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Adah Sharma put their most fashionable foot forward (mostly) at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 on Tuesday night.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s team on the cusp of huge record ahead of Wellington Test

Apart from a victory in the 1968 series, India’s first tour of New Zealand, the team has lost four matches and drawn two over the years. But this team under Kohli will look to change that.