News updates from Hindustan Times: China both optimistic and cautious about new trade deal with US and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China both optimistic and cautious about new trade deal with US

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the partial trade deal between China and the US signed in Washington on Wednesday in a brief letter to counterpart Donald Trump.

Read more.

Supreme Court stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea against Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the release of Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan - prime accused in the PMC Bank scam - from jail to their residence.

Read more.

IUML, first to challenge CAA, asks SC to stay population register project

The Indian Union Muslim League, the Kerala-based group that was the first to rush to the Supreme Court to challenge the new citizenship law, returned to the top court on Thursday to ask the judges to stop the government from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, or NPR.

Read more.

‘Those who don’t know history of Mumbai...’: Sanjay Raut clarifies on Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has kicked up a controversy by making controversial statements about former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying she used to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala.

Read more.

Shershaah posters: Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday gift to fans is rousing first look as Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the first poster of Sidharth Malhotra’s film, Shershaah. The film is a biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra who went by the code name Shershaah and stars Sidharth in the lead role.

Read more.

India vs Australia: India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI - With series on the line, Virat Kohli set to make big changes in Rajkot

The top-order fired but not the in the expected dominant manner. Virat Kohli dropping down to No.4 meant there was no momentum in his innings, the middle-order crumbled under pressure.

Read more.

Magh Bihu 2020: Date, history, significance, all you need to know about the festival

For an agriculture-based country like India, our joys, fun and celebrations revolve around harvest festivals. The whole nation comes together in celebrating the end of the harvest season and the cold, harsh winters.

Read more.