News updates from HT: CM Mamata likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
CM Mamata Banerjee likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to give a miss to a programme during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in the poll-bound state. Read more
J-K police arrest wanted terrorist, seize arms and ammunition in Jammu
A wanted terrorist and self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, believed to be a frontal organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, was arrested on Saturday on the outskirts of Jammu city. Read more
Farmers’ struggle bound to receive global support, says Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena has questioned the Centre’s response to international celebrities for their stand on the farmers’ protest. Read more
Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation
Famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been quite vocal about her fitness journey lately. Read more
India vs England: With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning
It was after a long time that India had to toil hard with the ball in a single inning of a Test match. Read more
Kangana Ranaut: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not Khalistani, he didn’t'
Kangana Ranaut, who has had quite a few heated faceoffs with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter over farmer protests, has made more allegations against him. Read more
This US shelter is letting cats poop on names of people’s exes on Valentine’s Day
Breaking up with someone is an extremely hard job, but what’s worse than that is getting over that person and go on towards a fresh start. Read more
Watch: North Pole, longest flight, all-women crew: Zoya Agarwal on The Interview
‘Conspiracy to malign image, Indian tea not spared either’: PM Modi in Assam
Two arrested for double murder, injuring 3 kids during robbery in Ghaziabad
- The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects who were arrested within a few hours of the murders.
PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood
Chamoli flood live updates: PM Modi speaks to CM, takes stock of rescue work
Nearly 150 feared killed in Chamoli floods, over 100 missing, say reports
After US, UK, India third country to inoculate highest number of people
Chhattisgarh CM demands withdrawal of cess on petrol, diesel
Govt shouldn't have 'asked' big personalities to tweet on farmers: Raj Thackeray
Manipur CM lauds 'farsighted' Union Budget, thanks PM, Sitharaman
EU recognises India's strategic role as 'major vaccine producer'
Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, triggers flash flood
- Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to start the rescue operations.
At Assam rally, PM Modi says 'conspiracy hatched abroad to defame Indian tea'
India is third topmost country with highest doses of Covid vaccine administered
