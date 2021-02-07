News updates from HT: CM Mamata likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CM Mamata Banerjee likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to give a miss to a programme during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in the poll-bound state. Read more

J-K police arrest wanted terrorist, seize arms and ammunition in Jammu

A wanted terrorist and self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, believed to be a frontal organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, was arrested on Saturday on the outskirts of Jammu city. Read more

Farmers’ struggle bound to receive global support, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has questioned the Centre’s response to international celebrities for their stand on the farmers’ protest. Read more

Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation

Famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been quite vocal about her fitness journey lately. Read more

India vs England: With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning

It was after a long time that India had to toil hard with the ball in a single inning of a Test match. Read more

Kangana Ranaut: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not Khalistani, he didn’t'

Kangana Ranaut, who has had quite a few heated faceoffs with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter over farmer protests, has made more allegations against him. Read more

This US shelter is letting cats poop on names of people’s exes on Valentine’s Day

Breaking up with someone is an extremely hard job, but what’s worse than that is getting over that person and go on towards a fresh start. Read more

Watch: North Pole, longest flight, all-women crew: Zoya Agarwal on The Interview