Farmers’ struggle bound to receive global support, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has questioned the Centre’s response to international celebrities for their stand on the farmers’ protest, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views on the violence at Capitol Hill and his rallies in Ahmedabad and the US in support of then President Donald Trump were interferences in America’s internal affairs.

“The agitation at the Ghazipur border is not of the rebels or anti-national elements. They are hardcore farmers who are chanting ‘Jai Hind’ and fighting their battle. The farmers are getting support across the world. Popstar Rihanna’s support provoked strong reactions from the ‘bhakts’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The recent violence and rioting at Capitol Hill by Trump followers was condemned by many Indians including our Prime Minister Modi. Modi had held campaign rallies in Ahmedabad and the US for Donald Trump. That too was interference in their internal affairs," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his weekly column, Rokthok in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

He said that the world is watching what is happening in the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur. The executive editor of Saamana, has also taunted Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar who joined the ‘India against Propaganda’ drive where they condemned the international stars for their interference in India’s internal matters.

The MP has also said that the celebrities were roped in by the government after it realised that the farmers' protest was getting international attention. They had jumped in the fray after Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, who is the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed open support for the farmers.

“Our celebrities did not sympathise with the farmers who have been agitating from the last three months. This demonstrates that the Central government is using them to neutralise the foreign condemnation.

"The farmers are agitating not to create unrest or divide the country. It is a humanitarian struggle which is bound to receive support from across the world,” Raut said.

He said the government should seriously introspect why the farmers are getting international support. Raut said that the people standing in support of the stand taken by Rihana, will be termed as anti-national. He has also criticized the use of force by the Centre against agitating farmers.

The Shiv Sena has been constantly attacking the Central government in support of the farmers. It has even called the Red fort incident on Republic Day a conspiracy to defame the farmers’ movement.

The farmers have been agitating at Delhi’s borders seeking the repeal of three farm laws which they say is designed to destroy their livelihood and favour the corporate lobby.