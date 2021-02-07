J-K police arrest wanted terrorist, seize arms and ammunition in Jammu

A wanted terrorist and self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, believed to be a frontal organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, was arrested on Saturday on the outskirts of Jammu city, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

A pistol and grenade were seized from the possession of Hidayatullah Malik alias Hassain, an ‘A’ category terrorist hailing from Shopian district.

“We have recovered some arms and ammunition from him. More searches and raids are yet to be conducted,” said Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil.

Patil said the terrorist was arrested from Kunjwani area of Jammu city. “Malik was travelling in a vehicle with arms, ammunition and grenades when arrested by a police team,” he said.

The SSP said that the terrorist attacked the police party but was overpowered.

Preliminary questioning has revealed that he was planning to conduct a terror attack in Jammu, the officer said.

Police are searching for another associate of Malik who allegedly travelled with him from Kashmir to Jammu, officials said. It has been learnt that the terrorist was travelling in a vehicle which had an Uttar Pradesh registration number.

Malik is the latest in a chain of arrests. The first arrest in this chain was Ayaz Bhat of Anantnag from whom one pistol was recovered on January 18, said a police spokesman.

On his disclosure, two more terror associates namely Rayees Mir of Pampore and Shakir Itoo of Shopian were arrested from whose possession two grenades were recovered, he added.

Four more terror associates hailing from Anantnag were arrested and two pistols, AK-47 rounds and hand grenades were recovered from their possession, he said.

During interrogation, they revealed that Malk was staying in Bhatindi area of Jammu and planning a major attack in Jammu city, he said.

A special team of Anantnag Police was constituted and deputed to Jammu to launch the operation. At about 3:30 pm on Saturday an operation was launched with the assistance of Jammu police at Kunjwani.

During the joint operation, Malik attacked the joint party and tried to escape from the spot but the team apprehended in Kunjwani area of Jammu which is a very crowded place.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols and grenades have been recovered from his possession, said the spokesman.

Malik is one of ten accused in a case in Pulwama in May last year in the case of a car bomb which was later on destroyed by security on the spot.